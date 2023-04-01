Trey Murphy III and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 107-88 win against the Nuggets, Murphy put up 15 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Murphy, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.9 20.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA 21.5 18.9 25.4 PR 19.5 17.5 24 3PM 3.5 2.5 4.5



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Clippers

Murphy has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 10.8% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the league, allowing 112.7 points per contest.

The Clippers allow 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

The Clippers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per contest.

The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 37 32 2 1 10 1 2 10/30/2022 37 15 5 1 3 0 1

