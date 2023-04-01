The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will each try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they square off in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, starting at 6:09 PM, airing on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: CBS

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

San Diego State is 19-16-1 ATS this season.

Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 36 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 24-10-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 17 out of the Owls' 35 games with an over/under have hit the over.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +380

+380 Sportsbooks rate San Diego State much higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 57th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the start to +380.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 20.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +650

+650 Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 13.3% chance of winning the national championship.

