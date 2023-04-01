The Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers hit 198 homers last season, which ranked eighth in the league.

Fueled by 442 extra-base hits, the Rangers ranked 13th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage last season.

Texas ranked 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Texas scored the 12th-most runs in the majors last season with 707 (4.4 per game).

The Rangers had an OBP of .301 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.

Texas struck out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

The Rangers pitched to a 4.22 last season, which ranked 22nd in baseball.

Texas had a combined WHIP of 1.343 as a pitching staff, which ranked 24th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.

The 33-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he pitched five scoreless innings as the starter.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Phillies W 11-7 Home Jacob deGrom Aaron Nola 4/1/2023 Phillies - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zack Wheeler 4/2/2023 Phillies - Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles - Home Jon Gray Kyle Gibson 4/4/2023 Orioles - Home Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 4/5/2023 Orioles - Home Jacob deGrom - 4/7/2023 Cubs - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.