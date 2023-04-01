The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and KTLA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -3.5 226.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 38 times.
  • New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Pelicans are 38-39-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, New Orleans has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Clippers Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 38 49.4% 114.2 227.3 112.2 224.9 228.9
Clippers 33 42.3% 113.1 227.3 112.7 224.9 224.5

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over three times.
  • At home, New Orleans has a better record against the spread (21-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-23-0).
  • The Pelicans score 114.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow.
  • When New Orleans scores more than 112.7 points, it is 32-12 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 38-39 13-11 36-41
Clippers 39-39 9-12 36-42

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Clippers
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
32-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-9
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-6
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-17
32-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-16

