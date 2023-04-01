On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Clippers matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KTLA
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Clippers Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-3.5) 227.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-3.5) 226.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-3) 223.5 -161 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-2.5) - -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans average 114.2 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +155 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.
  • The Clippers have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 112.7 (12th in NBA).
  • The two teams average 227.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams give up 224.9 points per game combined, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • New Orleans has compiled a 38-38-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Los Angeles has covered 39 times in 78 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pelicans +20000 +5500 +100
Clippers +1800 +850 -900

