The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-6) square off against the New York Islanders (39-28-9) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN. The Lightning knocked off the Washington Capitals 5-1 in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals.

Lightning vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-155) Islanders (+135) 6

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 38-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Tampa Bay has a 27-12 record (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 60.8%.

In 49 of 76 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Lightning vs. Islanders Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 259 (5th) Goals 225 (22nd) 229 (13th) Goals Allowed 202 (4th) 65 (3rd) Power Play Goals 33 (31st) 48 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (3rd)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay hit the over four times.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning's 259 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Lightning have conceded 229 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +30 this season.

