Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)
- Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Heim picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last season (64 of 127), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (18.1%).
- He went yard in 12.6% of his games in 2022 (16 of 127), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim picked up an RBI in 32 out of 127 games last season (25.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%).
- In 31.5% of his 127 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.226
|.274
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|40/12
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (50.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.6%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (32.4%)
|8 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- In his 26 appearances last season he compiled a 12-7 record, had a 2.82 ERA, and a 1.039 WHIP.
