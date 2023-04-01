On Saturday, Austin Riley (coming off going 0-for-2 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

Riley collected 168 total hits while slugging .528.

Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 38th, his on-base percentage ranked 35th, and he was eighth in the league in slugging.

In 64.4% of his games last year (105 of 163), Riley had a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.7%) he recorded more than one hit.

In 37 of 163 games last year, he homered (22.7%). He went deep in 5.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Riley picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his 163 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of those games (22). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

He crossed home plate in 75 of his 163 games a year ago (46.0%), with two or more runs scored 15 times (9.2%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 79 .297 AVG .249 .363 OBP .338 .601 SLG .456 45 XBH 34 24 HR 14 49 RBI 44 89/27 K/BB 79/31 1 SB 1 Home Away 82 GP 81 58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%) 24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%) 33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

