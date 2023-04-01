After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Garcia had a hit 108 times last season in 156 games (69.2%), including 36 multi-hit games (23.1%).

He homered in 16.7% of his games in 2022 (26 of 156), including 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia picked up an RBI in 65 of 156 games last season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (12.8%).

In 73 of 156 games last season (46.8%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 79 .255 AVG .244 .311 OBP .293 .479 SLG .435 31 XBH 35 15 HR 12 58 RBI 43 96/21 K/BB 87/21 12 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 79 55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%) 17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%) 38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%) 32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)