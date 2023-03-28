The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BA

TNT and NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 117 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 8.5)

Pelicans (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



The Pelicans sport a 36-38-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 35-40-1 mark of the Warriors.

Golden State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (55.3% of the time) than New Orleans (48%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 32-20, while the Pelicans are 14-24 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2022-23, New Orleans is 15th in the league offensively (114.4 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (112.4 points allowed).

This season the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.0 per game.

The Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-pointers made (11.0 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

New Orleans attempts 34.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65.2% of its shots, with 73.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.