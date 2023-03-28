The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Chase Center, will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Golden State Warriors (39-37). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-8.5) 235 -360 +295 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-8.5) 234.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-8.5) 235 - - Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-8.5) 234.5 -390 +320 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors have a +35 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (second in the league) and allowing 117.7 (23rd in the NBA).
  • The Pelicans outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 114.4 points per game, 15th in league, and allowing 112.4 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +147 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score a combined 232.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams give up a combined 230.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Golden State has put together a 34-40-2 record against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Pelicans and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pelicans +25000 +7000 +160
Warriors +1200 +550 -1587

