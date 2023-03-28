The Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6), who have fallen in four straight, on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Lightning (+120) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have been an underdog 13 times, and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has played 48 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 237 (15th) Goals 250 (8th) 185 (2nd) Goals Allowed 228 (13th) 47 (18th) Power Play Goals 64 (3rd) 37 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (19th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lightning with DraftKings.

Lightning Advanced Stats

Five of Tampa Bay's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's total of 6.

Over their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 7.4 goals, 1.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Lightning's 250 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.

The Lightning's 228 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 13th in the league.

Their +22 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.