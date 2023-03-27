Josh Richardson plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last action, a 131-110 win over the Clippers, Richardson tallied 13 points.

We're going to look at Richardson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 8.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.5 Assists 2.5 2.9 1.6 PRA -- 16.4 12.2 PR 11.5 13.5 10.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Richardson's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 116.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are 28th in the NBA, allowing 26.4 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 28 19 2 1 4 2 4 3/1/2023 20 5 2 0 1 0 0 1/23/2023 19 11 3 2 2 0 0 12/14/2022 23 11 2 0 1 0 4 11/15/2022 24 4 1 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.