The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSNO and BSSC.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 115 - Pelicans 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)

Pelicans (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Clippers have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this year, recording an ATS record of 37-37-0, compared to the 34-38-1 mark of the Pels.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 51.6% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (13.3%).

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 47.9% of the time this season (35 out of 73). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (33 out of 74).

The Clippers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-16) this season while the Pelicans have a .351 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-24).

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2022-23, New Orleans is 16th in the league offensively (114 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (112.8 points allowed).

With 25.8 assists per game, the Pelicans are ninth in the league.

At 10.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Pelicans are 23rd and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, New Orleans has taken 34.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.9% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.1% have been 2-pointers.

