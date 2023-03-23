The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 9-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Hornets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 9)

Pelicans (- 9) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Pelicans have been more successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, sporting an ATS record of 33-38-1, as opposed to the 31-39-3 mark of the Hornets.

When the spread is set as 9 or more this season, New Orleans (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Charlotte (10-7-1) does as the underdog (55.6%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents aren't as successful (43.8% of the time) as New Orleans and its opponents (48.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 22-13, while the Hornets are 15-42 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

Offensively, New Orleans is putting up 114 points per game (16th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 113 points per contest on defense (14th-ranked).

The Pelicans are putting up 25.8 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Pelicans are making 10.9 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 35.6% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by New Orleans in 2022-23, 65.2% of them have been two-pointers (74.1% of the team's made baskets) and 34.8% have been threes (25.9%).

