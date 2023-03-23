How to Watch the Lightning vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Check out the Lightning-Senators matchup on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Lightning vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/1/2022
|Lightning
|Senators
|4-3 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 219 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
- The Lightning's 247 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|72
|29
|70
|99
|84
|49
|100%
|Brayden Point
|72
|43
|38
|81
|40
|47
|51.3%
|Steven Stamkos
|71
|30
|42
|72
|50
|24
|54%
|Brandon Hagel
|72
|27
|32
|59
|40
|82
|29.1%
|Alex Killorn
|72
|22
|32
|54
|51
|36
|100%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators' total of 230 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- The Senators have 219 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|67
|35
|43
|78
|52
|50
|40.6%
|Brady Tkachuk
|71
|30
|42
|72
|44
|27
|47.6%
|Claude Giroux
|71
|28
|39
|67
|31
|45
|58.8%
|Alex DeBrincat
|71
|21
|35
|56
|34
|43
|64.3%
|Drake Batherson
|71
|21
|34
|55
|36
|34
|34.3%
