The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-13.5) 231 -950 +650 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-13.5) 231.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-13) 230.5 -909 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-11.5) 235.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans have a +38 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).
  • The Spurs have been outscored by 9.3 points per game (posting 112.8 points per game, 22nd in league, while giving up 122.1 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -660 scoring differential.
  • The teams average 226.7 points per game combined, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams give up 235.5 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • New Orleans has put together a 33-37-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • San Antonio has covered 30 times in 71 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pelicans +25000 +10000 +450
Spurs - - +3000

