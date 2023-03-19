The No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (29-5) will try to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) on Sunday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:30 PM.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ole Miss vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 69.3 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinal give up.
  • When it scores more than 58.3 points, Ole Miss is 19-4.
  • Stanford is 26-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Cardinal put up 76.9 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 56.5 the Rebels allow.
  • Stanford has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.
  • Ole Miss is 22-6 when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.
  • The Cardinal shoot 45.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
  • The Rebels shoot 38.6% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinal concede.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Texas A&M W 77-60 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 South Carolina L 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Gonzaga W 71-48 Maples Pavilion
3/19/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

