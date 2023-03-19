The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) will compete with the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 13.1 more points per game (71.8) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (58.7).

Mississippi State has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Notre Dame is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.

The 75 points per game the Fighting Irish put up are 15.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59.2).

Notre Dame has a 23-2 record when putting up more than 59.2 points.

Mississippi State has an 18-6 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.

Mississippi State Schedule