Sunday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last outing 81-66 against Creighton on Friday.

Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 6, the Bulldogs secured their best win of the season, a 91-90 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

Mississippi State has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mississippi State Performance Insights