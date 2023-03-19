Lightning vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two streaking teams meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-22-6) host the New Jersey Devils (44-18-7) at Amalie Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN. The Lightning have won three straight, but the Devils are on a three-game losing streak.
Lightning vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-130)
|Devils (+110)
|6.5
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have compiled a 37-18 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 35-15 (winning 70.0%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lightning a 56.5% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 36 of 70 games this season.
Lightning vs. Devils Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|243 (4th)
|Goals
|239 (8th)
|211 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|185 (4th)
|62 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (21st)
|45 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (5th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay went over in five of its last 10 games.
- The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Lightning offense's 243 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- The Lightning are ranked 13th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (211 total) in league play.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +32.
