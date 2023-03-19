March Madness Odds + How to Watch Games on TV & Live Stream - March 19
NCAA Tournament action on March 19 includes eight Second Round contests, with No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 4 UConn being one of the day's best matchups. Keep reading for more info on betting odds, game times, and details on how to watch today's March Madness games.
Watch select March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
Second Round Odds and How to Watch
No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Xavier
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Pittsburgh vs Xavier Odds
No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
How to Watch Kentucky vs Kansas State
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Kentucky vs Kansas State Odds
No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Michigan State vs Marquette
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Michigan State vs Marquette Odds
No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs UConn
- TV: TNT
Saint Mary's (CA) vs UConn Odds
No. 6 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 3 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
How to Watch Creighton vs Baylor
- TV: TBS
Creighton vs Baylor Odds
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Florida Atlantic
- TV: truTV
No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Miami vs Indiana
- TV: TNT
Miami vs Indiana Odds
No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
How to Watch TCU vs Gonzaga
- TV: TBS
TCU vs Gonzaga Odds
Odds are current as of March 19 at 6:37 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
