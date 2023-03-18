Coming off a win last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX to watch the Lightning and the Canadiens hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/28/2022 Lightning Canadiens 4-1 TB
12/17/2022 Canadiens Lightning 5-1 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, conceding 208 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Lightning's 238 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 69 28 68 96 83 47 100%
Brayden Point 69 42 37 79 37 45 51.1%
Steven Stamkos 68 29 40 69 49 23 54.5%
Brandon Hagel 69 24 32 56 39 78 28.9%
Alex Killorn 69 21 31 52 48 36 100%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (255 in total), 29th in the league.
  • With 191 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed four goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 69 21 30 51 42 32 47.4%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Kirby Dach 54 12 23 35 28 25 39.9%
Josh Anderson 67 21 10 31 23 30 43.9%
Christian Dvorak 64 10 18 28 34 20 52%

