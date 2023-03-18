The No. 7 Baylor Bears (19-12) play the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 5:30 PM.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide score 7.2 more points per game (69.9) than the Bears allow (62.7).

When it scores more than 62.7 points, Alabama is 14-4.

Baylor is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.

The Bears record 72 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 59.8 the Crimson Tide allow.

Baylor is 18-7 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Alabama is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 72 points.

This season the Bears are shooting 43% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Crimson Tide concede.

The Crimson Tide's 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 @ Texas W 63-54 Moody Center 3/4/2023 West Virginia L 63-52 Ferrell Center 3/10/2023 Iowa State L 74-63 Municipal Auditorium 3/18/2023 Alabama - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Alabama Schedule