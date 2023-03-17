The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday, tipping off at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's over/under is 141.5.

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -5.5 141.5

TCU vs Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

The Horned Frogs are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

TCU has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Horned Frogs have a 69.2% chance to win.

Arizona State has a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sun Devils have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of +185 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona State has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

TCU vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 18 58.1% 75.2 146.3 67.9 135.8 142.1 Arizona State 10 32.3% 71.1 146.3 67.9 135.8 137.7

Additional TCU vs Arizona State Insights & Trends

TCU has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

In the Horned Frogs' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

Arizona State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Sun Devils' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Horned Frogs score 75.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils allow.

When TCU puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-7 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

The Sun Devils score an average of 71.1 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Arizona State is 7-8 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scores more than 67.9 points.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 14-17-0 6-7 15-16-0 Arizona State 13-18-0 4-3 15-16-0

TCU vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

