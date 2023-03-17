The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is favored by 23 points in the opening round matchup, which starts at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -23 145

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers' ATS record is 13-20-1 this season.

Purdue has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -10000.

The Boilermakers have a 99% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record is 14-18-1 this year.

The Knights have played as an underdog of +1800 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 5.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145 % of Games Over 145 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 12 35.3% 73.1 151.1 62.7 137.2 137.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 21 63.6% 78 151.1 74.5 137.2 147.6

Additional Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Purdue has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Boilermakers have gone over the total five times.

Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Knights have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

The Boilermakers score 73.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights give up.

When Purdue puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 9-6-1 against the spread and 16-0 overall.

The Knights put up an average of 78 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.7 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 11-14-1 against the spread and 17-11 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 13-20-1 1-3 15-19-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 14-18-1 1-0 19-14-0

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fairleigh Dickinson 14-2 Home Record 10-5 8-3 Away Record 8-9 6-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 3-7-1 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.