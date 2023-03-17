Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is favored by 23 points in the opening round matchup, which starts at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 6:50 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-23
|145
Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats
- The Boilermakers' ATS record is 13-20-1 this season.
- Purdue has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -10000.
- The Boilermakers have a 99% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record is 14-18-1 this year.
- The Knights have played as an underdog of +1800 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 5.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145
|% of Games Over 145
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|12
|35.3%
|73.1
|151.1
|62.7
|137.2
|137.1
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|21
|63.6%
|78
|151.1
|74.5
|137.2
|147.6
Additional Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends
- Purdue has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Boilermakers have gone over the total five times.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Knights have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- The Boilermakers score 73.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights give up.
- When Purdue puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 9-6-1 against the spread and 16-0 overall.
- The Knights put up an average of 78 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.7 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 11-14-1 against the spread and 17-11 overall.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 23+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|13-20-1
|1-3
|15-19-0
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|14-18-1
|1-0
|19-14-0
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits
|Purdue
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|14-2
|Home Record
|10-5
|8-3
|Away Record
|8-9
|6-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-1
|3-7-1
|Away ATS Record
|9-8-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-10-0
