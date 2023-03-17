Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) at Maples Pavilion should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with Ole Miss coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their last game on Saturday.
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on January 12, the Rebels beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 33) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-58.
- The Rebels have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).
- The Rebels have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on January 12
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.3 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (25th in college basketball).
- Ole Miss is posting 66.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its season average (69.3).
- The Rebels are scoring 74.6 points per game this season at home, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.3).
- When playing at home, Ole Miss is ceding 5.7 fewer points per game (53.3) than on the road (59.0).
- The Rebels have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 64.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.0 points fewer than the 69.3 they've scored this year.
