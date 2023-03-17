The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-8) and the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:00 PM. The contest airs on ESPNews.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow (61.2).

When it scores more than 61.2 points, Mississippi State is 18-5.

Creighton has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.

The Bluejays record 71.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 59 the Bulldogs allow.

Creighton has a 19-4 record when scoring more than 59 points.

Mississippi State is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

