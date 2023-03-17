Mississippi State vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Creighton Bluejays (22-8) matching up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) at 6:00 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 win for Creighton, who are favored by our model.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 70-56 win against Illinois in their last outing on Wednesday.
Mississippi State vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Mississippi State vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 69, Mississippi State 62
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 24 in the AP's Top 25) on February 6 by a score of 91-90, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).
- Mississippi State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23
- 70-56 over Illinois (No. 53) on March 15
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.5 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 59 per contest (53rd in college basketball).
- Mississippi State scores fewer points in conference play (65.6 per game) than overall (71.5).
- At home the Bulldogs are putting up 76.1 points per game, 14.5 more than they are averaging on the road (61.6).
- Mississippi State gives up 56.8 points per game at home, and 64 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 67.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than their season average (71.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.