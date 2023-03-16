The top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) play the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 9:20 PM.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

In games Houston shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 24-0 overall.

The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 12th.

The Cougars put up 75 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 63.6 the Norse allow.

Houston is 27-1 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse are shooting 43.2% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 36.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Kentucky has put together an 18-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.4% from the field.

The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at seventh.

The Norse put up an average of 68.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 56.5 the Cougars give up.

Northern Kentucky has a 17-6 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston posts 77.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Cougars have been better at home this year, ceding 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 away from home.

When playing at home, Houston is making 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Northern Kentucky is putting up more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (63.3).

At home, the Norse allow 61.6 points per game. Away, they allow 63.8.

Northern Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.6). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 East Carolina W 60-46 Dickies Arena 3/11/2023 Cincinnati W 69-48 Dickies Arena 3/12/2023 Memphis L 75-65 Dickies Arena 3/16/2023 Northern Kentucky - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Northern Kentucky Schedule