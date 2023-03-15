Mississippi State vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) clashing at Purcell Pavilion in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.
The Bulldogs' last game was a 79-72 loss to Texas A&M on Thursday.
Mississippi State vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
Mississippi State vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 6, the Bulldogs notched their best win of the season, a 91-90 home victory.
- The Bulldogs have eight losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 6
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19
- 71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +373 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 59.1 per contest (55th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Mississippi State is scoring fewer points (65.6 per game) than it is overall (71.5) in 2022-23.
- The Bulldogs score 76.1 points per game at home, and 61.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Mississippi State is conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (56.8) than away (64).
- The Bulldogs have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 67.1 points per contest, 4.4 fewer points their than season average of 71.5.
