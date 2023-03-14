Top Mississippi State Players to Watch vs. Pittsburgh - First Four
Tuesday's First Four game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (22-11) at UD Arena at 9:10 PM ET features the Bulldogs' Tolu Smith and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 14
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Arena: UD Arena
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- TV: truTV
Mississippi State's Last Game
Mississippi State lost its most recent game to Alabama, 72-49, on Friday. Smith starred with 17 points, plus 11 boards and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tolu Smith
|17
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dashawn Davis
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D.J. Jeffries
|7
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
Mississippi State Players to Watch
Smith posts 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.7 assists, shooting 57.6% from the field.
D.J. Jeffries puts up 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 35% from the field and 26.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Cameron Matthews puts up 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Shakeel Moore posts 9.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 26.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Dashawn Davis leads the Bulldogs at 3.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 2 rebounds and 8.5 points.
Mississippi State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tolu Smith
|17.9
|8.8
|1.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0
|D.J. Jeffries
|8.8
|6.7
|2
|1
|0.2
|1.2
|Cameron Matthews
|7.6
|6.1
|2.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.1
|Dashawn Davis
|9.1
|2
|3.6
|1.9
|0
|0.6
|Shakeel Moore
|11.2
|2.9
|2.2
|0.7
|0.4
|1.1
