The top-seeded Towson Tigers (21-10) is set to face off against the No. 7 seed Monmouth Hawks (17-15) in the CAA Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The contest on Sunday at SECU Arena begins at 2:00 PM.

Towson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Towson vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Hawks' 63.6 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 64.6 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Monmouth is 9-4.

Towson's record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Tigers score 70.1 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 63.4 the Hawks allow.

Towson has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Monmouth has a 13-11 record when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

Towson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Elon W 70-63 SECU Arena 3/10/2023 Hampton W 87-65 SECU Arena 3/11/2023 William & Mary W 76-59 SECU Arena 3/12/2023 Monmouth - SECU Arena

Monmouth Schedule