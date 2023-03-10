The Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) are scheduled to square off in the SEC tournament on Friday at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 1:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Brandon Miller and Tolu Smith are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Mississippi State's Last Game

Mississippi State was victorious in its most recent game against Florida, 69-68 in OT, on Thursday. Smith led the way with 28 points, and also had 12 boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tolu Smith 28 12 0 3 0 0 Shakeel Moore 13 3 4 0 1 1 Dashawn Davis 9 3 8 2 0 1

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Smith is the Bulldogs' top scorer (15.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and delivers 1.8 assists.

D.J. Jeffries is averaging 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Cameron Matthews is averaging 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the field.

Shakeel Moore is posting 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Dashawn Davis is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he produces 8.3 points and 2 rebounds.

Mississippi State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)