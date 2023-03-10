Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - SEC Tournament
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) will square off against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-300
|+250
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-305
|+255
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-345
|+260
|Tipico
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Alabama is 17-14-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 31 games have gone over the point total.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The Bulldogs were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Mississippi State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
