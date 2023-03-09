The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (15-15) are taking the court in the AAC championship game against the No. 3 East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9). The title game is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

East Carolina vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up 9.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Lady Pirates allow their opponents to score (56.4).
  • When it scores more than 56.4 points, Houston is 12-11.
  • East Carolina is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Lady Pirates put up 63.9 points per game, only four more points than the 59.9 the Cougars give up.
  • East Carolina is 19-1 when scoring more than 59.9 points.
  • Houston has an 11-4 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The Lady Pirates shoot 31% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.
  • The Cougars make 39.8% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Lady Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Tulane L 64-56 Devlin Fieldhouse
3/7/2023 Tulane W 69-58 Dickies Arena
3/8/2023 Memphis W 69-60 Dickies Arena
3/9/2023 Houston - Dickies Arena

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 Wichita State W 62-55 Fertitta Center
3/7/2023 SMU W 52-33 Dickies Arena
3/8/2023 Wichita State W 72-64 Dickies Arena
3/9/2023 East Carolina - Dickies Arena

