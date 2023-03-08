Pelicans vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - March 8
The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (34-32) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8 from Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans' last game on Monday ended in a 123-108 loss to the Kings. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 24 points for the Pelicans in the loss.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|7.7
|5.9
|1.9
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26
|7
|4.6
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Tibia
|9
|2.3
|3
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: MaximilianKleber: Out (Rest), JaVale McGee: Out (Ankle), Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Quadricep)
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN, BSNO, and BSSW
Pelicans Season Insights
- The Pelicans' 114.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together a 24-9 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
- The Pelicans have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 106.5 points per contest, 7.6 fewer points their than season average of 114.1.
- New Orleans connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 12.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34% from deep.
- The Pelicans rank 20th in the NBA with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-2
|234
