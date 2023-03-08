The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Mavericks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 2.5)

Pelicans (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Mavericks (23-40-3 ATS) have covered the spread 34.8% of the time, 9.8% less often than the Pelicans (29-35-1) this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 9-20-1 against the spread compared to the 12-28-2 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Dallas' games have gone over the total 56.1% of the time this season (37 out of 66), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (33 out of 65).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 28-17, a better record than the Pelicans have put up (11-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

Offensively New Orleans is the 16th-ranked team in the league (114.1 points per game). On defense it is 16th (113.6 points allowed per game).

With 25.6 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and rank 20th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

New Orleans attempts 65.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.7% of New Orleans' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.3% are 3-pointers.

