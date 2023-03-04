How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the No. 4 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) square off in the SEC Tournament Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Gametime is at 4:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score an average of 69.9 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks allow.
- When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-7.
- Ole Miss is 22-7 when it scores more than 50.9 points.
- The 81.7 points per game the Gamecocks average are 25.7 more points than the Rebels give up (56.0).
- South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.
- South Carolina has a 27-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 46.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
- The Rebels' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Missouri
|W 72-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/26/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 57-55
|Foster Auditorium
|3/3/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 77-60
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.