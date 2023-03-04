Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (19-8) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-26) squaring off at Harrison HPER Complex in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-49 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Delta Devilettes lost 69-58 to Alcorn State on Thursday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Jackson State 82, Mississippi Valley State 49

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Delta Devilettes beat the New Orleans Privateers 67-63 on December 14.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi Valley State is 2-18 (.100%) -- the fourth-most losses.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

  • The Delta Devilettes average 54.9 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 78.0 per outing (359th in college basketball). They have a -646 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 23.1 points per game.
  • Mississippi Valley State's offense has been better in SWAC games this year, tallying 55.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 54.9 PPG.
  • The Delta Devilettes are averaging 56.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.0 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (53.3).
  • In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State is allowing 76.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 77.9.
  • The Delta Devilettes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 52.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points fewer than the 54.9 they've scored this season.

