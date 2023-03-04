Saturday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (19-8) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-26) at Harrison HPER Complex has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-49, with heavily favored Jackson State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 56-42 win against UAPB in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 82, Mississippi Valley State 49

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers secured their signature win of the season on November 15, a 69-63 road victory.

Jackson State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 135) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 195) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 232) on January 30

90-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 258) on February 27

88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on February 6

Jackson State Performance Insights