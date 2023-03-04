The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) will host the Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-3 SWAC) after losing three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alcorn State vs. UAPB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Betting Trends

Alcorn State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Braves games have hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.

UAPB has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

So far this year, 10 out of the Golden Lions' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

