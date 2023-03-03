How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) take the court against the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) on Friday at 2:30 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies average just 0.9 more points per game (56.8) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (55.9).
- When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 6-11.
- Texas A&M has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 55.9 points.
- The 69.6 points per game the Rebels score are 6.1 more points than the Aggies allow (63.5).
- Ole Miss has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.
- Ole Miss has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.8 points.
- This year the Rebels are shooting 38.5% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 64-57
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/23/2023
|Missouri
|W 72-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/26/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 57-55
|Foster Auditorium
|3/3/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
