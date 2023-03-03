The Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) take the court against the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) on Friday at 2:30 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies average just 0.9 more points per game (56.8) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (55.9).
  • When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 6-11.
  • Texas A&M has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 55.9 points.
  • The 69.6 points per game the Rebels score are 6.1 more points than the Aggies allow (63.5).
  • Ole Miss has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.
  • Ole Miss has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.8 points.
  • This year the Rebels are shooting 38.5% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 South Carolina L 64-57 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/23/2023 Missouri W 72-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/26/2023 @ Alabama W 57-55 Foster Auditorium
3/3/2023 Texas A&M - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

