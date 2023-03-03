Friday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-52 and heavily favors Ole Miss to take home the win. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 3.

Their last time out, the Rebels won on Sunday 57-55 against Alabama.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 71, Texas A&M 52

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On January 12 against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Rebels captured their signature win of the season, a 66-58 victory on the road.

The Rebels have four wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

The Rebels have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 1

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 26

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29

72-64 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 23

Ole Miss Performance Insights