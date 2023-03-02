Thursday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9) and the Texas A&M Aggies (8-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56 and heavily favors Mississippi State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 74-59 loss to LSU in their most recent game on Sunday.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Texas A&M 56

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

On February 6, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who are a top 50 team (No. 15), according to our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have nine losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 37) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 48) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 85) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 88) on November 20

87-58 over New Mexico (No. 103) on December 21

Mississippi State Performance Insights