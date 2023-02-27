Pelicans vs. Magic Injury Report Today - February 27
Heading into a matchup with the Orlando Magic (25-36), the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27 at Smoothie King Center.
Last time out, the Pelicans lost 128-106 to the Knicks on Saturday. Brandon Ingram recorded 19 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26
|7
|4.6
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring)
Pelicans vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSFL
Pelicans Season Insights
- The 114.7 points per game the Pelicans score are only one more point than the Magic allow (113.7).
- When New Orleans totals more than 113.7 points, it is 23-9.
- In their last 10 games, the Pelicans have been scoring 113 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 114.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- New Orleans makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (12.3). It is shooting 35.3% from deep (20th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34%.
- The Pelicans average 111.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in the league), while allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).
Pelicans vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-4
|225.5
