Monday's contest at Williams Assembly Center has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (17-8) squaring off against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-13) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 27). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-55 win as our model heavily favors Jackson State.

Their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Saturday 66-43 over Texas Southern.

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 75, Prairie View A&M 55

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 69-63 victory on November 15 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (seven).

Jackson State has 13 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 142) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 182) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 227) on January 30

88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on February 6

90-48 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 7

Jackson State Performance Insights