Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Monday's contest at Williams Assembly Center has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (17-8) squaring off against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-13) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 27). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-55 win as our model heavily favors Jackson State.
Their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Saturday 66-43 over Texas Southern.
Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 75, Prairie View A&M 55
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 69-63 victory on November 15 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (seven).
- Jackson State has 13 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 142) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 182) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 227) on January 30
- 88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on February 6
- 90-48 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 7
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game with a +231 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (121st in college basketball) and allow 59.3 per contest (57th in college basketball).
- On offense, Jackson State is posting 74.3 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (68.5 points per game) is 5.8 PPG lower.
- The Lady Tigers average 74.5 points per game in home games, compared to 64.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Jackson State has been better in home games this season, ceding 52.8 points per game, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Tigers have been racking up 75 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
