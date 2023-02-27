Monday's contest at Davey Whitney Complex has the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-16) squaring off against the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-25) at 6:30 PM ET on February 27. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 victory for Alcorn State, who are favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Lady Braves lost 98-88 to Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 70, Texas Southern 63

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Braves took down the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats at home on January 23 by a score of 58-49.

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on January 30

65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 22

45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on December 6

72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 21

73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 13

Alcorn State Performance Insights