How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) aim to extend a 16-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mississippi State vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average 15 more points per game (72) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57).
- Mississippi State is 19-8 when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.
- Mississippi State has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 57 points.
- The 85.1 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 27.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.9).
- LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 57.9 points.
- LSU is 22-0 when it allows fewer than 72 points.
- The Lady Tigers are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (40.9%).
- The Bulldogs' 37.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Lady Tigers have given up.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 75-62
|Mizzou Arena
|2/19/2023
|Alabama
|W 60-45
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-73
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.