Mississippi State vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) matching up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-62 win as our model heavily favors LSU.
The Bulldogs took care of business in their last outing 87-73 against Arkansas on Thursday.
Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Mississippi State vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 74, Mississippi State 62
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on February 6, the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 16) in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-90.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (eight).
- Mississippi State has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 33) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on January 19
- 71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 85) on November 20
- 73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 102) on February 9
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game, with a +395 scoring differential overall. They put up 72 points per game (60th in college basketball) and allow 57.9 per outing (41st in college basketball).
- Mississippi State has averaged 5.9 fewer points in SEC play (66.1) than overall (72).
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (76.1) than away (61.9).
- Mississippi State allows 56.8 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.
- The Bulldogs have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 68.9 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 72.
